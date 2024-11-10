POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel attacks kill at least 51 Palestinians in the past 24-hours
01:26
World
At least 51 Palestinians have been killed and several others wounded in continuous Israeli attacks. The affected areas include Jabalia in the north, where at least 36 people, including 13 children were killed. Israeli air strikes targeted a residential building housing several families and displaced people. It comes as Qatar pauses its ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas until the sides get serious about reaching a deal. Kristina Simich reports.
November 10, 2024
