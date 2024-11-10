POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Sky News criticised for removing video on violence of Israeli Maccabi fans
02:10
World
Sky News criticised for removing video on violence of Israeli Maccabi fans
Sky News is facing criticism after the UK-based news agency deleted a tweet and video describing the unrest caused by Israeli Maccabi fans in Amsterdam after Ajax's Europa League game.While the now deleted post said the unrest started with anti-Arab racist slogans and tearing of the Palestinian flag, the new post reframed the events with a narrative on so-called anti-Semitic violence.
November 10, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?