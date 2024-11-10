What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

Sky News criticised for removing video on violence of Israeli Maccabi fans

Sky News is facing criticism after the UK-based news agency deleted a tweet and video describing the unrest caused by Israeli Maccabi fans in Amsterdam after Ajax's Europa League game.While the now deleted post said the unrest started with anti-Arab racist slogans and tearing of the Palestinian flag, the new post reframed the events with a narrative on so-called anti-Semitic violence.