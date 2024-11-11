POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Tourism revives in Iraq's Amediye after years of PKK terror threat
03:25
World
Tourism revives in Iraq's Amediye after years of PKK terror threat
For decades, the ancient town of Amediye in northern Iraq served as a testament to a rich history - untouched yet under threat. Amediye is an architectural gem, filled with traces of its Assyrian, Yezidi, Jewish, and Islamic heritage. For many years, it remained closed off to the world due to terror threats from the PKK. But that's now changing. Obaida Hitto travelled to Amediye for an exclusive look at its revival, the people who are returning, and the visitors breathing new life into this once-forgotten town.
November 11, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?