Protests break out in Amsterdam following police crackdown on pro-Palestine activists
01:57
World
“They are basically using what happened this last week not only to push their racist, Muslim-hate agenda here but also to support the genocide more and more” Riots break out in Amsterdam following an unprecedented police crackdown on pro-Palestine activists and anti-Arab news coverage of the Maccabi clashes. At least one tram was set on fire and the Dutch police announced five new arrests on Monday.Jazie Veldhuyzen, Amsterdam City Councillor, tells TRT World his country - currently led by a far-right coalition - is becoming a “police state” and an “authoritarian government” where pro-Palestinian activists and Muslims “have to be careful”. Following a protest ban, Veldhuyzen says he was arrested by the police on Sunday with two legal observers and a journalist as he was participating in a pro-Palestine gathering.
November 12, 2024
