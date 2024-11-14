POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell steps down
02:24
World
US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell steps down
Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in US history, is stepping down, marking the end of an era in Washington. Known for his strategic pursuit of conservative goals, McConnell's legacy includes both significant victories and deep divisions. Ahead of the Senate vote on his successor, TRT World's Jaffar Hasnain examines McConnell's impact on Washington and the complexities of his legacy.
November 14, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?