Turkish President Erdogan to hold bilaterals with world leaders at G20 summit
Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is set to attend his 18th G20 Leaders' Summit, which kicks off on Monday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Erdogan is expected to echo the calls of Brazil, the current G20 president, for a reform of international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council. He will also renew his urgent appeal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Melinda Nucifora reports from Rio.
November 17, 2024
