How will Russia react to Biden's approval of long-range US missiles for Ukraine?
US President Joe Biden has lifted the ban on Ukraine using long-range American missiles to strike targets inside Russia. The US has been reluctant to grant such permission for fear of Russian escalation. The decision comes amid fears that president-elect, Donald Trump, could soon wind down support for Ukraine. Olga Krasnyak, an associate professor at the HSE University in Moscow explains.
November 18, 2024
