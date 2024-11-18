POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
1000 days into the Russia-Ukraine war crisis
02:41
World
1000 days into the Russia-Ukraine war crisis
A thousand days into the Russia-Ukraine conflict, daily life in Russia has been drastically altered. Public opinion is split on peace, while analysts point to the Kremlin’s miscalculated expectations and the role of Western support. Despite sanctions, Russia’s military spending continues to rise, and soldiers returning from Ukraine are becoming a powerful new social class. Dasha Chernyshova reports from Moscow
November 18, 2024
