Hamas cracks down on looting operations targeting aid in Gaza
02:06
World
The Israeli army's latest wave of attacks has killed at least 50 Palestinians in Gaza - 25 of them in the northern neighbourhood of Beit Lahia. Nearly 44 thousand Palestinians have now been killed since the start of the war. Aid agencies are warning that a worst-case scenario might already be underway as starvation rapidly increases in the territory. Nearly 100 trucks carrying food aid were violently looted last week after entering Gaza in one of the worst aid losses during the 13 months of war. Gaza's Interior Ministry says its security staff has killed twenty members of gangs involved in looting the trucks. Andy Roesgen reports.
November 19, 2024
