US-made long range missiles fire from Ukraine into Russia
How will Russia react after Ukraine fired American missiles onto Russian territory for the first time ever? Before news of the Ukrainian attack was announced Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons. The attack came in the early hours of Tuesday morning when 5 American made ATACMS were shot down in Russia's Bryansk Region as Victoria Innes reports.
November 19, 2024
