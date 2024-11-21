POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Mpox vaccine access for children lags in DRC
02:22
World
Mpox vaccine access for children lags in DRC
The World Health Organization has approved an mpox vaccine from KM Biologics for emergency use, making it the second vaccine approved by the agency. Vaccinations against MPOX continue across the African continent. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicenter of the disease, vaccine access is challenging particularly for children, as cases among them rise. Grace Kuria Kanja has the details.
November 21, 2024
