Dozens killed in Saturday's Israeli onslaught in Lebanon

A building razed the ground in central Beirut, attacks on villages near the Baalbek district, and a drone strike on fishermen in the southern city of Tyre. Israel intensified its air strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, killing more than 60 people, including children. Twenty of the victims were killed after missiles struck an eight-storey residential building. Security sources say bunker-penetrating bombs designed to hit underground targets were used in the attack. Daniel Padwick reports.