Housing crisis grows as Ireland prepares to vote in elections
As Ireland prepares to vote in a general election on Friday, its ongoing housing crisis is at the forefront of people's concerns. In the past year prices are up 10%, there are record levels of homelessness and students are spending more time commuting than studying. Anger at the lack of affordable homes is not only creating frustration but is fuelling hostility towards certain groups. TRT World’s Victoria Innes sent this report from the capital, Dublin.
November 27, 2024
