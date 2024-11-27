POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ceasefire officially begins between Israel and Hezbollah
02:18
World
Ceasefire officially begins between Israel and Hezbollah
A 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has begun, marking a significant step forward in diplomatic efforts in the region. The deal, brokered by the United States and France was announced by President Joe Biden, who described it as an historic moment. Under the terms, Israel will gradually withdraw from southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah will retreat north of Litani River. If it holds, it will represent a major milestone after more than a year of war. Kubra Akkoc reports.
November 27, 2024
