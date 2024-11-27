POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Lebanese return south following ceasefire with Israel and Hezbollah
Lebanese return south following ceasefire with Israel and Hezbollah
Across Lebanon, news of the ceasefire has come as a major relief to the more than a million people displaced by the fighting. The trek home to villages in the South and East of the country has begun in earnest as soon as the ceasefire started, in addition to Beirut's Southern Suburbs. However, celebrations were tempered by grief over the thousands killed, and the rebuilding of vast areas that could take years. Priyanka Navani has the story.
November 27, 2024
