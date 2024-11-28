World Share

Lebanese residents return home amid ongoing tensions

Hezbollah and Israel have accused each other of violating the ceasefire as the Israeli military imposed a curfew in South Lebanon. Despite the truce taking effect just two days ago, Israel claims suspects breached restricted areas, bombing Taybeh and Khiyam in retaliation. Meanwhile, many Lebanese returning to home, determined to rebuild despite ongoing threats. Priyanka Navani has the story.