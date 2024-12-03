World Share

German chancellor pledges more aid during surprise trip to Kiev

Germany is sending more than 680 million dollars' worth of arms to Ukraine within the next few weeks. The pledge came from Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a surprise visit to Kiev. It comes at a time of uncertainty about future support from the US, which is the biggest arms supplier, and about potential peace negotiations that US President elect Donald Trump has said he would force on Kiev. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more from the Ukrainian capital.