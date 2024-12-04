World Share

NATO delays decision on Ukraine’s membership

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has again acknowledged that Ukraine's future is within NATO but has stopped short of inviting it to join at this time. More military support for the country was a top agenda item at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels. Among them was Türkiye’s top diplomat Hakan Fidan who held a series of bilateral meetings to discuss the instability in Syria. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports from the Belgian capital.