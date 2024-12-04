POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Korea's opposition calls on President Yoon to resign or face impeachment
02:40
World
South Korea’s main opposition Liberal Democratic Party has called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to resign immediately or face impeachment. Hours earlier, the country's cabinet backed a motion to lift the martial law that had been declared by President Yoon. South Korea's entire cabinet have offered to resign. However Yoon is yet to respond to the opposition's demand. Usman Aliyu Uba reports.
December 4, 2024
