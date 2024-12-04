POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kosovo, Serbia Blame Each Other for Canal Explosion
Kosovo, Serbia Blame Each Other for Canal Explosion
Kosovo stepped up security measures around critical infrastructure after an explosion on a water canal in the Serb-majority north last week. The aqueduct sends water to Kosovo's two main power plants. Prime Minister Albin Kurti said the blast was a terrorist attack by gangs directed from Serbia. But Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called the accusations baseless. The explosion has worsened already tense relations between Belgrade and Pristina. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
December 4, 2024
