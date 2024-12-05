POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
NATO must step up against growing threats
02:07
World
NATO must step up against growing threats
NATO foreign ministers have wrapped up a two-day meeting in Brussels focused on the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East. Addressing Russia’s ‘escalating campaign of hostile attacks’ on NATO countries, the Secretary General warned the war threatens all member states. Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also attended and held bilateral meetings on key issues. TRT World’s Victoria Innes reports from Brussels.
December 5, 2024
