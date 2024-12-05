POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Amnesty International accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
01:49
World
Amnesty International accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza
At least 21 people have been killed after the Israeli military, yet again, bombed a so-called 'safe zone' in Al-Mawasi in southern Gaza. In the Nuseirat and Bureij refugee camps, several people - including children - were also killed in air strikes. Meanwhile, the human rights group, Amnesty International, released a damning report accusing Israel of 'committing genocide' in the enclave. Kristina Simich reports.
December 5, 2024
