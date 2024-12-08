World Share

Syrian army announces fall of regime leader Bashar al Assad

Bashar al Assad's regime has fallen after decades of family control and years of civil war. Opposition forces have taken control of the Syrian capital, advancing rapidly over the past week with little resistance. Despite promises of political, economic and human rights reforms, Assad's legacy is marked by death and dictatorship, as he oversaw one of the greatest human rights violations of the 21st century, according to the UN.