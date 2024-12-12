POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Focal Point | Lebanon Dispatch: War and Resilience
The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensified on October 8, 2023, when both sides exchanged fire along the border following the Hamas attack on Israel. But the roots of this hostility extend much further back. Lebanon has suffered significant turmoil over the past decade. In this episode of Focal Point, TRT World correspondent Priyanka Navani travels to Lebanon to explore when the fighting truly began.
December 12, 2024
