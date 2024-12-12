Syria's caretaker government recruiting for new police force

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syria's caretaker government has begun the challenging task of restoring law and order to the country, after decades of tyranny under the former Assad regime. A new Syrian Police Force has been established and citizens have been asked to join as it vows to implement the rule of law. There are still many hurdles to overcome. The cost of living remains incredibly high. And, adding to this, Israel is pressing on with its illegal assault. It's launching strikes on Syrian naval facilities as it pushes deeper into the country. Shadia Edwards-Dashi reports.
December 12, 2024
