POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Online syndicates lure victims abroad to work as scammers
02:20
World
Online syndicates lure victims abroad to work as scammers
Increasing numbers of Indonesians are falling prey to human trafficking, tricked into working for online scam syndicates across Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Those who have escaped this ordeal have shed light on the disturbing trend, where victims are exploited and forced into grueling, deceptive work. A message to our audience, the names of those featured have been altered or changed to protect their identities. Danielle Neri has the story.
December 13, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?