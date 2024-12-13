POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Locals concerned following religious site dispute in India
02:29
World
Locals concerned following religious site dispute in India
A recent petition in a Rajasthan court to determine whether the 800-year-old Ajmer Sharif Shrine was originally a Shiva temple had raised major concerns. But India’s top court has now barred lower courts from passing verdicts on the religious character of places of worship. Smita Sharma explains why the Ajmer Sharif Shrine is revered, and why locals are concerned about the controversial claims.
December 13, 2024
