Family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi frustrated after Blinken meeting

The family of the Turkish-American woman killed by Israeli military gunfire in the occupied West Bank have taken their case to Washington DC, demanding an independent investigation. 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi was shot in September during a peaceful protest against expanding illegal Israeli settlements. For her family, it was a frustrating and emotional day of pleading her case to the Biden administration. Andy Roesgen reports.