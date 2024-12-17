POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine claims responsibility for Igor Kirillov's assassination
02:23
World
Ukraine claims responsibility for Igor Kirillov's assassination
Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the killing of a Russian General and his assistant in Moscow. The pair were leaving a residential block when an explosive device hidden in a scooter detonated. It comes a day after Ukraine's Security Services charged Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov in absentia, saying he was responsible for the “mass use of banned chemical weapons”. TRT World's Victoria Innes reports.
December 17, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?