Türkiye shifts to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy
02:49
World
Türkiye shifts to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy
Türkiye's growing interest in improving relations with BRICS has raised concerns this year as a NATO member seeking to join overturning a non-Western bloc. However, Ankara has made it clear that its goal is to shift to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy. Türkiye aims to promote a fairer world order and to become a key player in that vision, working in cooperation with all international actors. Asli Atbas reports from Ankara.
December 18, 2024
