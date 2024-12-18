World Share

Türkiye shifts to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy

Türkiye's growing interest in improving relations with BRICS has raised concerns this year as a NATO member seeking to join overturning a non-Western bloc. However, Ankara has made it clear that its goal is to shift to a more multi-dimensional foreign policy. Türkiye aims to promote a fairer world order and to become a key player in that vision, working in cooperation with all international actors. Asli Atbas reports from Ankara.