Iran ends politically and economically tumultuous year
In 2024, Iran grabbed global headlines multiple times. From tit-for-tat attacks with Israel to the assassination of a Hamas leader in Tehran and the death of its president in a helicopter crash. The country ends a tumultuous year as it continues to grapple with an economic crisis. This has been compounded by sanctions related to its nuclear program and regional policies. Reza Hatami reviews last year's events in this report from Tehran.
December 18, 2024
