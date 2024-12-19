POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Syria's youth hopeful for future following fall of regime
02:21
World
Syria's youth hopeful for future following fall of regime
In less than two weeks, Syrians have seen unprecedented change in their country. The pledge of the transitional government to write a new constitution based on the aspirations of its people has given many in the country profound hope. None more so than Syria’s youth who say they now can study freely and pursue their dreams without the strictures of an authoritarian regime. Randolph Nogel reports from Damascus.
December 19, 2024
