Family demands justice for Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces
01:32
World
"Our expectations were low because we know the history with which Israel operates with impunity when it comes to the killing of American citizens." Family members of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces in September, met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, demanding justice and a US-led investigation into her death.Listen to what her widower and the family’s lawyer told.
December 19, 2024
