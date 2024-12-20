POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Aysenur’s fight continues: “there is no before or after”
"If I stopped her from going, it would be preventing her from who she really was." Family members of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces in September, reflect on a week of advocacy in Washington DC, speaking to lawmakers and the State Department to demand transparency and a US-led investigation into her killing. They tell TRT world they are committed to seeking justice for her for as long as it takes.
December 20, 2024
