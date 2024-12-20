World Share

Erdogan calls for Israel's international isolation at D-8 summit

The D-8 summit has wrapped up in Cairo, where leaders from the Islamic world came together to discuss improving commercial ties, Syria's future, hopes for a ceasefire in Gaza and the latest in Lebanon. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held crucial bilaterals with Egyptian and Iranian leaders on the sidelines, as he reiterated Ankara's vision for a peaceful and prosperous region. Our Kubra Akkoc reports from Cairo.