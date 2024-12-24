Culture Share

Land of Faith: Türkiye’s Religious Minorities

TRT World’s documentary Land of Faith takes you on a captivating journey from the heart of Mesopotamia, Mardin, to the vibrant streets of cosmopolitan Istanbul. This story brings to light how diverse religious communities have coexisted for centuries on the same land, creating a timeless mosaic that connects the past to the present. This film features real-life stories from Christian and Jewish communities alongside insights from religious leaders and experts. It vividly explores how the culture of coexistence, rooted in the Ottoman Empire, has evolved in Türkiye and further strengthened in the past two decades.