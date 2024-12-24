POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Gaza’s last remaining hospitals is on the verge of collapse
02:29
World
Gaza’s last remaining hospitals is on the verge of collapse
One of Gaza's last remaining hospitals is on the verge of collapse, after weeks of Israeli bombardment. The staff at Kamal Adwan Hospital are reporting shortages of almost everything, with patients in critical condition being left untreated. A number of explosives were reportedly left at the hospital gates, as its director called on the international community for help. Kamal Adwan is one of three major hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip currently being targeted by Israeli forces. TRT World's Victoria Innes has the latest.
December 24, 2024
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?