Latakia's Alawites embrace freedom after Assad's fall

Syrias, Latakia is a home to the minority Shia Alawite sect - to whom the ruling Assad clan belonged, and which also provided a large part of the Syrian regime's leadership. But many Alawites were also victims of the regime - and are now celebrating a new kind of freedom in their home town After years under Assad's oppressive rule. Our correspondent Obaida Hitto spoke to locals following the fall of the regime and sent this report.