Ceremonies mark 20 years since Indian Ocean tsunami killed 200,000

Commemorations and tribute ceremonies are taking place across Southeast Asia, marking 20 years since the Indian Ocean tsunami—one of the deadliest natural disasters in modern history. A siren sounded in the Indonesian city of Banda Aceh, signaling the start of the commemorations. More than 220,000 lives were lost across 14 countries when a 9.1-magnitude earthquake unleashed massive waves on December 26, 2004. Indonesia suffered the highest death toll, with over 160,000 people killed along its western coast, while Sri Lanka, India, and Thailand also experienced severe losses. The disaster's reach extended as far as Somalia, where nearly 300 people were killed, with additional casualties reported in Malaysia, Myanmar, and the Maldives. Rupert Stone reports.