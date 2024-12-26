POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Türkiye and Somalia build progress and stability together
03:56
World
Türkiye and Somalia build progress and stability together
Türkiye's enduring partnership with Somalia reflects a shared commitment to progress and stability. Since President Erdogan’s historic visit in 2011, Türkiye has supported Somalia through infrastructure projects, education, security training and humanitarian aid. As key strategic partners in the international sphere, their mutual collaboration extends to global diplomacy and economic ties, with oil exploration further deepening this relationship. Türkiye’s support has touched the hearts and minds of the Somali people, and this bond continues to foster development and stability in the Horn of Africa.
December 26, 2024
