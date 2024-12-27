World Share

New Syria struggles against remnants of Assad's regime

Syria's new leaders have ordered a military operation against remnants of the Assad regime. The administration says two dozen members of the new Syrian police force were killed in the coastal province of Tartus this week, during an ambush by forces loyal to the ousted government. It's exactly what was feared, as some loyalists from the former regime are yet to surrender. Nour Qormosh reports from the central province of Homs.