Yoon's removal by court would bring election within 60 days
South Korea's constitutional court is three judges short of a full panel, but it's still beginning hearings into the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol. Parliament impeached him after his failed attempt to impose martial law earlier this month. New details are emerging about that moment, but also this Friday, the new acting president, Han Duck-Soo, faces an impeachment of his own. Parliament accuses him of stalling Yoon's trial. From Seoul, Frank Smith reports.
December 27, 2024
