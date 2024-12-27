POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
02:51
World
TRT World | Review of 2024: A Year of Resilience
2024 was a year that tested the resilience of humanity. At TRT World, we covered some of the most pivotal moments of the year: from the Gaza attacks to Türkiye's foreign policy and its major role in international issues, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and Israeli strikes on Lebanon. We reported on global elections, including the US presidential race, and the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. Alongside these, we brought you stories from the unseen corners of the world. Throughout the year, TRT World raised the bar in broadcast journalism, delivering remarkable stories that uncovered hidden truths and shaped the global conversation.
December 27, 2024
