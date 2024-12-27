POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Russia accused of downing Azerbaijan Airlines flight
Russia accused of downing Azerbaijan Airlines flight
The finger of blame is being pointed at Russia for a deadly plane crash in Kazakhstan on Wednesday. The Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane went down after diverting from its original destination of Grozny in Russia, killing 38 people on board. Preliminary findings by aviation experts in Azerbaijan indicate that Russian air defence systems may have caused the disaster. The Kremlin has denied this. As Azerbaijan remains in a period of mourning to remember victims of the crash, grief is turning to anger. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has this report.
December 27, 2024
