Patients and staff forcibly evacuated from Kamal Adwan Hospital
01:26
World
Patients and staff forcibly evacuated from Kamal Adwan Hospital
One of the few hospitals still functioning in northern Gaza has been forcibly evacuated by the Israeli military. The Palestinian Health ministry says patients and staff in the Kamal Adwan hospital were given minutes to leave, before Israeli troops entered the facility, which they claim is a Hamas stronghold. It came hours after hospital's director said approximately 50 people had been killed in a series of nearby Israeli air strikes. James Lewer reports
December 27, 2024
