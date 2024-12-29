POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ceasefire prospects grim as Lebanon faces humanitarian crisis
03:11
World
Ceasefire prospects grim as Lebanon faces humanitarian crisis
As 2024 comes to a close, Lebanon remains in a deep crisis. The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is just about holding. But Israeli air strikes drove tens of thousands of people from their homes in a country ill-equipped to respond. From the capital Beirut, our correspondent Randolph Nogel takes a look back at how Lebanon's dire economic and security problems worsened as the war to its south engulfed the nation.
December 29, 2024
