Mouaz Moustafa on US complicity in Syrian suffering
02:02
World
Mouaz Moustafa on US complicity in Syrian suffering
Mouaz Moustafa, head of the US-based Syrian Emergency Task Force, called out US democratic leadership for its failure to address the suffering of Syrians over 13 years of war. Despite promises from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that "Syria will not be forgotten," the Biden administration not only ignored the plight of the Syrian people but also sided with the Assad regime, betraying those who fought for freedom.
December 29, 2024
