Six babies have died due to severe cold in Gaza
The World Health Organisation is demanding Israel ends its attacks on Gaza's hospitals immediately. Several Palestinian health facilities have been targeted, and dozens of medical workers detained at the last functioning hospital in the north. As medical services struggle in the midst of the attacks, the cold and rain has claimed the lives of at least six newborns, as TRT World’s Joel Flynn reports.
December 30, 2024
