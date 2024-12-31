POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Marginalised Bedouin community in Israel struggles for existence
03:58
World
Marginalised Bedouin community in Israel struggles for existence
It's hard to believe that in 2024, there are communities struggling to be recognised, and still fighting for their existence. That's the case for the Bedouins in Israel. Much like Palestinians, Bedouins are Israeli citizens, but they are one of the most discriminated minorities in Israeli society. TRT World's Mohammad Al-Kassim travelled deep into the Negev desert and spent a day in a Bedouin village.
December 31, 2024
