January 1, 2025
01:58
01:58
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Gaza on New Year's Day
In Gaza, Palestinians faced no respite as they spent New Year's Day fleeing Israeli bombardment and mourning loved ones. Israeli strikes targeted southern and northern Gaza, killing at least 30 people, including children and women. Along with the violence, Palestinians are enduring harsh living conditions, including freezing temperatures, heavy rain, and flooding across the strip. Rani Hayman has the story.
